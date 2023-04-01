Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $1.38 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,601. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. 4,311,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,605. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 230.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $127.37.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

