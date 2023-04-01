Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $12.77 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 2.0% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.84.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.83. 1,700,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $415.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.