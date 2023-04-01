Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 16,521 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Extreme Networks makes up about 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at $14,843,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at $12,937,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after buying an additional 921,209 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 4.9 %

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

EXTR stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. 2,213,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.