Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 44,643 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

Ball Price Performance

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,990. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.78. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

