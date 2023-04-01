Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 80,800 iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.52% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. 62,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,323. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.