Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,820 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

NYSEARCA IBDR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 174,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,815. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

