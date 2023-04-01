Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 421 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,634,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,902,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.13 and its 200-day moving average is $156.27. The company has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

