Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,835 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after purchasing an additional 799,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.86.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

