Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 33,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,809,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Down 2.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.
