Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 2.5% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

