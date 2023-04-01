Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 2.5% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
