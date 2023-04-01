Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 6.7% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,690. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average is $142.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

