MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities set a C$29.00 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised MAG Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.58.

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$17.08 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

