Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $138.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.25.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $134.83 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.