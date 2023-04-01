Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,234 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.63. 50,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,714. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

