Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,053 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,372,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. 1,589,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,427. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

