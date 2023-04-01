Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,602,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,797,368. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.13 and its 200-day moving average is $180.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

