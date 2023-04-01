Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 685 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 427,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,045. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.