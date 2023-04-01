Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULV. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 257,263 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

