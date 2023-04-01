Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,057 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,057 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for 2.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.4% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 113.6% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 82,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 1.3 %

FDRR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,115. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $579.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $45.41.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.