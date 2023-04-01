Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,225 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,225 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,453,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,021,000.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. 1,645,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

