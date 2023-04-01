Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 10th Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.09% of Mastercard worth $288,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 60,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.