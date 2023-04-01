Matisse Capital Buys Shares of 2,950 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth about $11,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth about $3,916,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 84.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
MED traded up $5.02 on Friday, hitting $103.67. 249,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,484. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $197.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.
