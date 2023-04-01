Matisse Capital Grows Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund comprises approximately 1.4% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 182,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE DMO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,204. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

