Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.97. 3,151,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.62.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

