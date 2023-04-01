Matisse Capital Purchases 18,900 Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned 7.37% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 4,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.