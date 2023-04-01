Matisse Capital Purchases Shares of 78,600 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 195,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 230,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 110,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,532. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.