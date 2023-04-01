Matisse Capital Takes Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 103,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSM stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.01. 245,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,605. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

