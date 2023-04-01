Matrix Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,033,000 after buying an additional 265,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

VLO traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,852. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

