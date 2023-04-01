Matrix Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Matrix Trust Co reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 6.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.37. 1,472,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

