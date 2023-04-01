Matrix Trust Co Sells 530 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Matrix Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned about 0.70% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period.

IMCG traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,301. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

