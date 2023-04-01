Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,689 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises 3.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 1.73% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $130,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.0 %

JLL stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.91 and a 12 month high of $249.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.