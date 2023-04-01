McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $305.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $302.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.16.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $279.61 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.07. The company has a market capitalization of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 634,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 557,018 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

