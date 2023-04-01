Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 165,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after buying an additional 53,771 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

