MedTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.24. 965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

