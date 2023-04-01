Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $80.62. 5,561,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

