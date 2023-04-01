Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Meiji Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEJHY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.87. 2,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Meiji has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

