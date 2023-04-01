Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Meiji Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEJHY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.87. 2,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Meiji has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.80.
About Meiji
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meiji (MEJHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.