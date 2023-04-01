Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

MERC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MERC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $646.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Mercer International had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $583.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.