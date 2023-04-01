MetaMUI (MMUI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.30 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $68.30 million and approximately $102,750.72 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

