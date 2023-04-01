MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $307,566,000 after acquiring an additional 607,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after acquiring an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 723.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,350,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R1 RCM Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCM. Barclays increased their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

RCM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Further Reading

