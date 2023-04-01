MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 779,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,355. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $128.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

