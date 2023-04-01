MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $73,633.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,431 shares of company stock valued at $41,125,124. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. 162,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,744. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $270.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 138.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

