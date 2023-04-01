MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 885 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 12,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,500,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,922,000 after acquiring an additional 186,631 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

