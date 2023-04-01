MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.45 Average PT from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.45.
MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at MFA Financial
In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,188,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,979,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial
MFA Financial Price Performance
MFA Financial stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.
MFA Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.69%.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
