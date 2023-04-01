MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.45 Average PT from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFAGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,188,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,979,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

