MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $318.11 and last traded at $325.32. Approximately 20,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 58,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.42.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.73.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1,301.18% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

