Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

