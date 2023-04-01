Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

MTX stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,742 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,874,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,915 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

