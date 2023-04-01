Mizuho Begins Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFLT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

Confluent stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.