Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 738.0 days.
Molecular Partners Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MLLCF remained flat at $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $20.75.
About Molecular Partners
