Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 34,189 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after buying an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 196,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,094,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508,249 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,014 shares of company stock worth $4,421,806. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.86. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $36.61.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

