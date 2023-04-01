Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,770 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth $35,230,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 342,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,032,000 after purchasing an additional 330,611 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

